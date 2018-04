Tara McPeherson of Campbell River, B.C. and her sister Tania Johansen of Granum, Ab. (left to right) get a little crazy as they take care of business in their Brainchild Designs booth at the Our Best To You Art and Craft Sale. (File photo)

Our Best to You Spring Craft Sale is back in Red Deer in its second year.

The show, from Friday to Sunday, at the Westerner Park will feature more than 150 of Canada’s talented artists, artisans, and designers from coast-to-coast.

A total of 29 exhibitors are from Alberta, including three from Red Deer.

Tickets are available at ourbesttoyou.ca.



