Out-of-control vehicle causes series of crashes in Red Deer neighbourhood

An Anders resident says he’s amazed that no one was killed.

Tim Kennedy’s Jeep narrowly missed the corner of his house, when it was slammed into by a vehicle that lost control in Anders. (Contributed photo).

A speeding car spun out of control in a Red Deer residential neighbourhood last weekend, smashing into three vehicles and damaging a trailer.

Tim Kennedy was woken up by a bang and somebody pounding on his door, at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. He said a neighbour told him “You’d better come out here,” since his car had been smashed.

Kennedy could barely recognize his Jeep. Instead of sitting on his front driveway, he said the vehicle was now positioned sideways across his lawn, with its back end smashed-up, a back wheel torn off, and the front end crashed into a tree. He said the Jeep is a complete write-off.

Since it was hit from behind, he estimates the Jeep only missed the corner of his house by a couple of inches when the force of the collision propelled it into the tree.

After looking around, Kennedy was shocked that no one on the street had been killed or badly injured.

The same out-of-control car that had smashed into his Jeep had also crashed into two others cars and a trailer parked in his next-door neighbour’s driveway.

He believes the vehicle that caused the series of crashes was going very fast: “You could see skid marks for half a city block.”

At 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 9, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a collision after a vehicle lost control on Addington Drive.

Police report the vehicle collided with approximately four vehicles that were parked in front of homes.

Red Deer Emergency Services was called to the scene, and the 20-year-old male driver and another male passenger were extricated from the crushed car with the Jaws of Life and taken to hospital. They were treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

RCMP are investigating the collisions as a criminal matter and, at this point, believe alcohol to have been a factor. Charges have not been laid at this time, as the investigation is continuing.

Kennedy still feels unsettled by the crash, as this is the second time he’s had property damaged in 18 months.

The previous incident happened when he was living in Oliver B.C. and someone broke into his hangar, stole property and vandalized his airplane.

“I just moved back to Red Deer because I was fed up with crime, and now I wonder, why did I come back here?”



