Declan O’Neill clears his goggles as he plays in the Spray Park outside the City of Red Deer Recreation Centre. File photo

Outdoor pool opens Tuesday in Red Deer

Lane swim starts at 5:30 a.m. weekdays

The Recreation Centre’s outdoor pool will open on Tuesday.

Lane swim is scheduled to open at 5:30 to 9 a.m., 12 to 1 p.m., and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Public swim time will run from 3:30 to 8 p.m. These public swimming hours will continue weekdays from Tuesday through June.

The outdoor pool (4501-47A Street) features a 50-metre pool for both public and lane swimming, one and three-metre diving boards, a children’s play area with spray features and a large deck with lounging chairs.

For more information including weekend swim times visit reddeer.ca.


