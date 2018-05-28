Outdoor pool opens Tuesday in Red Deer

The Recreation Centre’s outdoor pool will open on Tuesday.
Lane swim is scheduled to open at 5:30 to 9 a.m., 12 to 1 p.m., and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Public swim time will run from 3:30 to 8 p.m. These public swimming hours will continue weekdays from Tuesday through June.
The outdoor pool (4501-47A Street) features a 50-metre pool for both public and lane swimming, one and three-metre diving boards, a children’s play area with spray features and a large deck with lounging chairs.
For more information including weekend swim times visit reddeer.ca.
