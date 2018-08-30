Outdoor pool staying open past Labour Day

Michener Aquatic Centre closing for repairs

The Michener Aquatic Centre will remain closed next week due to repairs.

As a result, the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool will remain open to provide continued public access to lane swim opportunities as well as scheduled rentals from community aquatic groups.

Typically, the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool closes after the Labour Day long weekend each year. However, the extended closure of the Michener Aquatic Centre, means it will remain open to meet community needs.

The Blue Grass Sod Farm Central Spray and Play will close for the season on Tuesday as scheduled.

The Collicutt Centre will also undergo an annual maintenance closure beginning Tuesday. It will reopen Sept. 22. While these closures are in place, the G.H. Dawe Community Centre or the Recreation Centre remain open.

Swimmers with a Recreation Value Pass are reminded that their card also allows them access at the Recreation Centre. Swimmers with a Recreation All Access Pass are reminded that their card also allows them access at the Recreation Centre and the G.H. Dawe Community Centre, both of which will be open during these maintenance closures.

For more information on the pool schedules and closures, go to www.reddeer.ca/recreation or call 403-309-8411.


