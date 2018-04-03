Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

The lawyer for an outfitter facing nearly 30 Wildlife Act charges says his client did nothing wrong.

Richard Fritze said the issue boils down to whether archery-only licences for out-of-country hunters can be used beyond archery season into what is known as general or open season. According to the province’s hunting guide, that season allows hunting with firearms, crossbows and bows.

Fritze said the province contends that his client, Richard “Todd” Bunnage should have got a licence extension in 2015 to hunt beyond the archery-only season for big game. Archery-only season ends in mid-September or the end of October depending on factors such as species or whether they have antlers.

“It doesn’t say that in any regulations,” Fritze said outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday on the last day of a trial that began two weeks ago.

Hunters have used bow licences outside bow-only season for many years, he said.

Fritze pointed out that bow-only licences are sold past the end of bow season, as were the licences issued to Bunnage, owner of Cardston-based Rugged Outfitting Inc., and his hunting clients in the fall of 2015 in the West Country, west of Rocky Mountain House.

When the trial began, Crown prosecutor Peter Roginski told Judge Bert Skinner that the case involved allegations that Bunnage used archery-only licences outside the designated season

It also alleged Bunnage led hunting outside the Wildlife Management Unit where the licence applied.

A pair of Fish and Wildlife officials testified the archery-only licence applied to that season alone. Licence extensions would be required to use the licence in open season.

The licence system issues licences outside of its season because software is not designed to enforce date regulations, the court heard.

Fish and Wildlife officials said the onus is on outfitters to know the regulations and can get information through the Alberta Professional Outfitters Association, which represents almost 2,000 guides and guide-outfitters.

Fritze argues that nowhere in the Fish and Wildlife Act, hunting regulations or the hunting guide does it say a licence extension is required to bow hunt in open season, which has only created confusion.

“How can (a hunter) do your due diligence if it’s not printed in any document anywhere?”

Bunnage believes he is being singled out for a practice that has been common for years and for which regulations are unclear.

All of his clients in the fall of 2015 were bow hunters with bow licences and they were hunting in the wildlife management unit assigned to their licences.

“There is so much confusion in the system,” he said.

Fritze and the Crown prosecutor must provide written submissions the judge by May 18. They will make oral submissions on June 25, with a decision expected at a later date.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

