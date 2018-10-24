Red Deer’s Overdose Prevention Site is located in an ATCO trailer at 5246 53rd Ave. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Overdose Prevention Site in Red Deer to extend hours

More registered nurses still needed

Red Deer’s Overdose Prevention Site will double its hours of operation to 16 hours a day starting Nov. 3.

Doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Current hours are noon to 8 p.m.

Operated by Turning Point, the site opened Oct. 1 in response to the opioid crisis to provide a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures if needed.

“Before we’re opened at noon there are people who want to use the service, and after we close at 8 there are people who want to use the service. As soon as we can extend our hours it’s going to help for sure,” said Stacey Carmichael, executive director at Turning Point, on Wednesday.

“Eventually we’ll go up to 24 hours. It’s an issue of staffing. We need (registered) nurses.”

Located in an ATCO trailer at 5246 53rd Ave., the site has four booths to inject, snort or orally consume drugs.

She said it’s making a difference to people who use the service and the community as well. There have been no calls to the site for ambulances or RCMP.

“We’re working really hard to respond to the neighbours to mitigate any concerns they may have,” Carmichael said.

The trailer is located in the parking lot at Safe Harbour Society, and executive director Kath Hoffman said

the Overdose Prevention Site has made a difference in the area by providing a medical team on the front lines for those using drugs and hopefully reducing drug use in the community.

She said Safe Harbour is waiting for staff funding from Alberta Health Services to open an additional 20 spots at its 26-mat shelter to match the extended hours at the Overdose Prevention Site.

In its first two weeks, the site was used 210 times and medical assistance for a possible opioid overdose was needed six times.

Carmichael said the site is not equipped for the inhalation of drugs which is how most people use drugs so unfortunately inhalation overdoses remain a concern.


