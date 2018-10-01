Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

Red Deer’s temporary Overdose Prevention Site opens noon on Monday to help save lives in the midst of the opioid crisis.
The program will operate in an ATCO trailer, once used as a temporary supervised drug consumption site in Calgary, that was moved to Safe Harbour located in the downtown.
Operated by Turning Point, the site provides a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously-obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures as needed.
More to come.
