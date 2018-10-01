Sarah Fleck, clinical manager with Turning Point, demonstrates where clients will dispose of their syringes when they use one of the supervised consumption booths at the temporary Overdose Prevention Site located at Safe Harbour. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

Red Deer’s temporary Overdose Prevention Site opens noon on Monday to help save lives in the midst of the opioid crisis.

The program will operate in an ATCO trailer, once used as a temporary supervised drug consumption site in Calgary, that was moved to Safe Harbour located in the downtown.

Operated by Turning Point, the site provides a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously-obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures as needed.

More to come.


