Overdose Prevention Site working in Red Deer

Red Deer’s temporary Overdose Prevention Site is located in an ATCO trailer on the property of Safe Harbour Society, at 5246 53rd Ave. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site has been used about 210 times its first two weeks of operation, and medical assistance for possible opioid overdose was needed six times.

The site opened Oct. 1 to provide a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures if needed.

The harm-reduction agency Turning Point is operating the program in an ATCO trailer located in Safe Harbour Society’s parking lot.

Turning Point clinical manager Sarah Fleck said people started using the site right away.

“We have people say that this is so much better than having to use drugs in a bathroom, where I might overdose and die by myself, or use drugs outside where it’s dark and I can’t see what I’m doing, and I might overdose and die,” Fleck said Monday.

“I think it’s providing security and safety and a sense of belonging for people.”

Fleck said with an average of 15 visits a day, Turning Point is happy with the response.

“A lot of people who are marginally housed, or don’t have somewhere they can use and feel safe that someone will respond to them if they overdose, are using the site regularly.”

Fleck said some people were initially hesitant to use the site. Although they had been advocating for the service for a long time, they didn’t know what to expect, because it was a new service for Red Deer. But touring the site made them feel comfortable, she said.

“Most of the people who have used it have come back several times, which to us, means it’s a safe place for them and they feel secure and want to continue working on those relationships and using drugs in a safe space.”

The overdose prevention site, located at 5246 53rd Ave., operates from noon to 8 p.m. and will eventually expand to 24 hours a day.

Fleck said in early November, the hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to midnight.



