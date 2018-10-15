Red Deer’s temporary Overdose Prevention Site is located in an ATCO trailer on the property of Safe Harbour Society, at 5246 53rd Ave. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Overdose Prevention Site working in Red Deer

Averaging 15 visits a day

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site has been used about 210 times its first two weeks of operation, and medical assistance for possible opioid overdose was needed six times.

The site opened Oct. 1 to provide a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures if needed.

The harm-reduction agency Turning Point is operating the program in an ATCO trailer located in Safe Harbour Society’s parking lot.

Turning Point clinical manager Sarah Fleck said people started using the site right away.

“We have people say that this is so much better than having to use drugs in a bathroom, where I might overdose and die by myself, or use drugs outside where it’s dark and I can’t see what I’m doing, and I might overdose and die,” Fleck said Monday.

“I think it’s providing security and safety and a sense of belonging for people.”

See related:

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is on its way

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Poll: Where do you think a permanent overdose prevention site should be located in Red Deer?

Fleck said with an average of 15 visits a day, Turning Point is happy with the response.

“A lot of people who are marginally housed, or don’t have somewhere they can use and feel safe that someone will respond to them if they overdose, are using the site regularly.”

Fleck said some people were initially hesitant to use the site. Although they had been advocating for the service for a long time, they didn’t know what to expect, because it was a new service for Red Deer. But touring the site made them feel comfortable, she said.

“Most of the people who have used it have come back several times, which to us, means it’s a safe place for them and they feel secure and want to continue working on those relationships and using drugs in a safe space.”

The overdose prevention site, located at 5246 53rd Ave., operates from noon to 8 p.m. and will eventually expand to 24 hours a day.

Fleck said in early November, the hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to midnight.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Flu immunization now available in Red Deer
Next story
Update: Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Just Posted

Overdose Prevention Site working in Red Deer

Averaging 15 visits a day

Nature trail unveiled at RDC

Trail unveiling and tree planting honours Nova Chemicals $2 million donation

Rural municipalities seek more funding to address cannabis legalization

Not enough supports in Municipal Cannabis Transition Program

Culprits smash truck into store in failed attempt to steal ATM

Suspects reversed truck through doors of Eastview IGA early Sunday morning

UPDATED: Flu immunization now available in Red Deer

Free vaccine to Albertans six months and older

WATCH: Blackfalds Fire teaches families about fire safety

An open house was held Saturday in support of Fire Prevention Week

Canada gets into Women’s World Cup with 7-0 win over Panama

FRISCO, Texas — Christine Sinclair isn’t concerned about chasing records. She’s set… Continue reading

Baldwin urges ‘overthrow’ of Trump government via voting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Actor Alec Baldwin followed up his latest parody portrayal… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their 1st child in spring

CANBERRA, Australia — Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex,… Continue reading

Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt

NEW YORK — Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, buckling… Continue reading

Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions

VANCOUVER — Doctors with opposing views on whether medical marijuana should be… Continue reading

Halifax smoking ban begins today; city announces several new smoking areas

Halifax’s sweeping smoking ban begins today, two days before recreational cannabis is… Continue reading

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

TORONTO — The organization behind Canada’s Heritage Minutes says provincial education systems… Continue reading

Five things about what’s legal and what’s not in Canada’s new pot law

OTTAWA — Canada’s new law legalizing recreational cannabis goes into force on… Continue reading

Most Read