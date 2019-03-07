(Advocate file photo).

Overdosing erratic driver saved — then charged — by Lacombe Police

The motorist sped away, then led police on foot-chase

Lacombe Police officers saved the life of an erratic driver who was high on carfentanil and going into medical distress this week.

The motorist had fled after officers tried to pull him over for driving erratically in Lacombe at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Although emergency lights were flashing on the police cruiser, the driver sped off, heading west on Hwy 12. When his vehicle broke down, the driver ran away on foot, but was tackled by police.

The suspect was found in possession of carfentanil. When he began showing signs of a medical distress, police officers administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan to him before transporting the suspect to hospital for further treatment.

A 28-year-old man is charged with drug possession, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from a police officer, operating a vehicle while impaired, driving uninsured, driving without a licence or registration and improper use of license plate.

The man was also wanted on outstanding warrants from Sylvan Lake RCMP for nine charges, including trafficking a controlled substance.

“Police wish to remind the public of the dangers of opioids, fentanyl and carfentinal use. Police have seen an increase in illicit drug overdoses and use,” said Const. Vaughan Bleasdale, community liaison officer for Lacombe Police Service.

