Overnight road closures on Red Deer’s 49 Avenue Aug. 28-31

Red Deerians should expect delays with overnight road closures on 49 Avenue.

The road will be paved, from 43 Street to 55 Street, between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28 to 31.

Traffic will be detoured onto 48 Avenue. Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones; drivers and pedestrians are reminded to obey all signs and follow flag crew directions.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may change.

The road is scheduled for repaving this year as part of the city’s Pavement Rehabilitation program.



