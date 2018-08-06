P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism for banning specific types of dogs, a policy an expert says is legal but not the answer to preventing dog bites.

Tasha Ramsay says she tried to take her young pure-bred Rottweiler, Molly, to Slemon Park Hounds Grounds in Summerside last month, but a sign posted on the gate said the site prohibits “pit bulls, Rottweilers and other lock jaw breeds.”

“I was really angry because ‘lock jaw’ has been proven to be a myth. There are no actual breeds that lock their jaws,” said Ramsay, 26, in a phone interview from Miscouche, P.E.I. “Any dog can bite and be vicious.”

In P.E.I., there is no breed-specific legislation — restrictions and bans placed on certain breeds of dogs — and Summerside’s animal bylaw only states that nobody can own a dog deemed “a threat to the community” by the animal control officer.

Ramsay said it’s unfair for the park to place a sweeping ban on all pit bulls and Rottweilers, describing six-month-old Molly as a “giant lap-dog” who gets along well with humans and other dogs alike.

“She’s not the least bit vicious,” said Ramsay. “Everybody she meets, she just wants to give them a thousand kisses.”

Specific rules about dogs vary from park to park, and some dog parks in Canada have different sections for smaller and larger breeds.

Shawn McCarville, president of the Slemon Park Corp., a business and residential community where the dog park is located, said the rule was put in place following specific incidents in the park involving pit bulls and Rottweilers.

“A police cadet got bit in the face by a pit bull in 2013, the same year the dog park opened, so we were particularly conscious of that at that point in time,” he said.

McCarville said the park was specifically made for Slemon Park’s residents and the rule is associated with their lease agreement, which also bans Rottweilers and pit bulls.

Though the park is for the community’s residents, he said anyone, except people who own those types of dogs, can use it.

“Most people that I’ve spoken to thought it was a good and reasonable rule,” McCarville said.

He noted the term “lock jaw breed” is outdated and said the company plans to change the wording of the sign, though the rule itself will remain in place.

