P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

Molly, a six-month-old Rottweiler, is shown in a handout photo. A P.E.I. dog park is facing criticism for their policy banning specific types of dogs, and an expert says while it’s within the park owner’s rights, forbidding individual breeds isn’t the answer to preventing dog bites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tasha Ramsay MANDATORY CREDIT

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism for banning specific types of dogs, a policy an expert says is legal but not the answer to preventing dog bites.

Tasha Ramsay says she tried to take her young pure-bred Rottweiler, Molly, to Slemon Park Hounds Grounds in Summerside last month, but a sign posted on the gate says the site prohibits “pit bulls, Rottweilers and other lock jaw breeds.”

In P.E.I., there is no breed-specific legislation — restrictions and bans placed on certain breeds of dogs — and Ramsay says it’s unfair to place a sweeping ban on all dogs in those categories.

Shawn McCarville, president of the Slemon Park Corp., a business and residential community where the dog park is located, says the rule was put in place following incidents in the park involving pit bulls and Rottweilers — including one in which a police cadet was bitten in the face.

He notes the term “lock jaw breed” is outdated and says the company has plans to change the wording of the sign, though the rule itself will remain in place.

Dog Legislation Council of Canada researcher Steve Barker says these types of bans tend to come after specific incidents, adding that dog bites come from all sorts of breeds and a more effective approach would be increased bite-prevention training for all dogs.

Most Read

