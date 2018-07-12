Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the gap when Greyhound Canada closes most of its Western Canada operations this fall.

The company says its Greyhound Package Express service will no longer be available in most parts of B.C., northern Ontario and all of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba after it ends passenger service at the end of October.

“It might create some opportunities for us on our small package delivery side of things,” said Dennis Steele, owner of Steele’s Transfer in Calgary.

Transport companies like his compete with Greyhound’s lower prices by offering services tailored to customer needs, he said.

Steele said his company, started by his parents in 1957, has about 30 drivers who mainly serve the Edmonton-Calgary corridor, but it offers a wider range of delivery points through interline and third-party carriers.

David Butler, Greyhound’s regional vice-president for Eastern Canada, said the areas being closed accounted for about 1.15 million of the 1.2 million packages Greyhound delivers each year, adding about two-thirds of the shipments were made under contract by commercial customers.

Greyhound’s freight service cost less than most, but its schedule was also usually less convenient as it depended on the passenger bus schedule, Butler said.

“It’s a very competitive marketplace and there’s a lot of options for the customers from the package business to look at,” he said.

Greyhound said it was ending passenger service after years of adjusting schedules and prices because ridership had fallen by nearly 41 per cent across the country since 2010. Butler said the package service is down 35 per cent in the same period.

A spokeswoman for Purolator Canada wouldn’t comment directly on Greyhound’s service, but said the closing won’t affect its business plans.

“We don’t expect this news will affect Purolator going forward. In fact, we have been growing and expanding our services and capabilities,” Courtney Reistetter wrote in an email.

James Anderson, a spokesman for FedEx Canada, wouldn’t comment on the Greyhound service, but said his firm is well able to handle delivery demand with a total of 38 hubs or facilities throughout Western Canada.

Margaret Becker, who operates a “hotshot” delivery business at Fort St. John in northeastern B.C., said the oil and gas sector uses Greyhound as an equipment parts delivery service and to transport workers to towns near their drilling sites.

“Someone else will take it over,” she said, adding demand is low now because depressed natural gas prices have stalled local activity in the sector.

The loss of Greyhound’s package service in Western Canada stirred up memories for Calgarian Gary Blaney, 50, who recalled dozens of packages delivered over the years by Greyhound to his far-flung family members.

“For as long as I can remember, my family has used Greyhound to send boxes of presents at Christmas time,” he said. “It was the most affordable way and the most reliable way.”

He said his family’s flow of packages sent by Greyhound peaked when he was growing up in a small town in Saskatchewan when it was the best way to connect with relatives in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

But that traffic has almost entirely stopped since he moved to Calgary more than a decade ago.

“That’s the world we live in. Lots of other ways to send stuff these days.”

Previous story
Alberta considers taking driver road tests back from private sector
Next story
Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Newfoundland and Labrador police officer charged with obstruction of justice

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A police officer who was at the centre… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

With Trump looming at NATO summit, Trudeau unveils new training mission in Iraq

Canada is taking the lead of a new NATO training mission in… Continue reading

Transgender Miss Universe contender speaks up for trans kids

MADRID — The first transgender woman to compete in the global Miss… Continue reading

Family and protesters demand cops be named after man dies in police custody

The family of a man who died after an encounter with police… Continue reading

Family proud of B.C. man who helped rescue boys from Thailand cave

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia-born diver who braved perilous conditions to help… Continue reading

Ship that carried hundreds of migrants to Canada now a floating toxic stew

OTTAWA — The MV Sun Sea carried nearly 500 Tamil migrants to… Continue reading

Xavier Dolan leaves Twitter, where celeb exchanges can get heated

TORONTO — Two of Canada’s country favourites, Jess Moskaluke and Brett Kissel,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month