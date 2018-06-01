Pair of Central Albertans heading to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

A pair of Central Albertans were among those introduced on Friday as the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum class 0f 2018.

Red Deer award-winning rodeo broadcaster and reporter Dianne Finstad and Leighann Doan Reimer, who grew up in Halkirk, and went on to play for the national team and is considered by many as the best woman basketball player to suit up for University of Calgary’s Dinos, were introduced along with 10 other inductee individuals and teams.

One of the most familiar faces, especially for hockey fans, belonged to Theoren Fleury, who starred for 11 seasons with the Calgary Flames, winning the Stanley Cup in 1989. Fleury also has gold medals from the 1988 World Junior Championships, 1991 Canada Cup and 2002 Olympic Games.

More to come…