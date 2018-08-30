Pakistanis to rally in capital against Dutch cartoon contest

ISLAMABAD — Thousands of hard-line Islamists angered over a far-right Dutch lawmaker’s plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest marched toward Pakistan’s capital Thursday after police briefly stopped them because of security reasons.

Some 10,000 supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik group, which helped Imran Khan to become prime minister following last month’s national elections, set out on the march Wednesday, calling on Khan to cut diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

The demonstrators were expected to camp out near Islamabad later Thursday.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims. Pakistan’s government has vowed to protest the contest at the U.N.

Authorities are blocking the capital’s key roads by putting out shipping containers to prevent demonstrators from reaching near the area where the Dutch and other foreign embassies are located.

Earlier, police halted the march in Jhelum, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) from Islamabad but later it was allowed to resume, party spokesman Eijaz Ashrafi told The Associated Press.

He said they refused to disperse, saying the police will have to “kill us” to stop the march.

Ashrafi said they told Khan’s government that it had two options: Cut diplomatic ties with the Netherlands or kill them and “send our dead bodies to Lahore.”

“So far, better sense has prevailed,” he said. “We are 50 miles away from Islamabad.”

The party’s firebrand chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Jhelum also warned Khan to remove any hurdles.

“We are on roads to show to the world that we can die to protect the honour of our Prophet,” he told demonstrators.

The rally comes as emotions are running high in Pakistan against the cartoon contest.

The cartoon contest is being organized by Geert Wilders, a Dutch lawmaker with a history of inflammatory statements about Islam. The Dutch government has distanced itself from the contest but says it is committed to upholding the right to free speech.

Also on Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Islamabad conveyed its deep concern to Netherlands over the planned cartoon contest. He said the contest was a “deliberate and malicious attempt to defame Islam.”

Faisal said Pakistan would avoid any unnecessary extreme action against Netherlands over the contest.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

