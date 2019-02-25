Panel discussion to improve care for patients leaving care

Café Scientifique will be held March 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Toad ‘N’ Turtle, 2004-50 Ave. (Image contributed)

The public is invited to a March 12 panel discussion to help identify opportunities and challenges for patients transitioning from intensive care to other care settings and back home.

Organized by Alberta Health Services’ Critical Care Strategic Clinical Network, the event called Café Scientifique hopes to attract patients who have survived critical illness, family or friends who have had loved ones suffer critical illness, primary care and hospital-based health care professionals, and other interested stakeholders.

The event will provide an opportunity for the public to help identify gaps, challenges and opportunities for improving care transitions that better support all involved – patients, families and health care professionals.

The panel will include a patient who has experienced a critical illness, a family caregiver, a mix of critical care professionals, a primary care and rehabilitative care professional, and a research scientist.

Café Scientifique will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Toad ‘N’ Turtle, 2004-50 Ave. RSVPs are requested by March 8 to popy.karavidas@ahs.ca.



