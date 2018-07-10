A view of the boathouse and beach area of Paradise Shores. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Paradise Shores RV park proceeding in Stettler County

Construction injects millions into local economy

Work is already underway for the controverial Paradise Shores RV project in Stettler County.

Stettler County approved a development permit application for the 800 RV site project on 110 acres in the county last week.

The permit could be issued as early as July 27.

Mark Burke, vice-president, RV Sites Canada, said Phase One will be completed this year. He said the project is underway and has already injected more than $2 million into the local economy.

Roughly 360 RV sites will be developed this year and more than 200 RV sites have been leased. About 60 RVs have parked in a temporary location.

“We have several lessees from the surrounding area, including many from Stettler and area,” said Burke. “(They are from) all over basically, but primarily within a two-and-half radius.”

In March, about 400 people attended a public hearing in Stettler for the proposed high-density RV development. Twenty people spoke against the project.

The Summer Villages of Rochon and White Sands filed disputes with Stettler County over the proposed resort. It ended in May after the summer villages agreed to a reduced density of 750 RV stalls instead of 1,000.

The development was also opposed by a grassroots group of Buffalo Lake area residents led by Darrel Hicke of Calgary. He started an online petition in February that obtained more than 1,000 signatures.

In addition, both Lacombe and Camrose Counties gave Stettler County letters of concern over the project. They said the proposed development didn’t comply with the environmental requirements of the Buffalo Lake Inter-municipal Development Plan that requires any changes in land use or development avoid environmentally sensitive areas and important wildlife habitat.

Paradise Shores RV Resort is expected to also include a clubhouse, fitness area, coffee and juice bar, a swimming pool and tennis courts.

 

A family at the Paradise Shores site July 5. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Campers at the Paradise Shores site July 5. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Construction is ongoing at Paradise Shores. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

About 60 RV’s parked in a temporary site during development of Paradise Shores on July 5. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Most Read

