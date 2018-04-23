Parents of Halifax mall murder plotter say she is not capable of violence

HALIFAX — The family of Lindsay Souvannarath, the American woman sentenced to life in prison for plotting a Valentine’s Day shooting rampage at a Halifax mall, says she would never have carried out the murderous plan.

In a newly released letter written to a Nova Scotia judge, her parents describe her as a sad and lonely person who is sensitive and not capable of violence.

Phyllis and Chanthaboun Souvannarath said she wanted very much to have friends but was rejected by her peers, bullied in school and struggled with being biracial.

“Lindsay never would have carried out the plan she discussed online with James Gamble,” they said. “We know in our hearts that it was her loneliness and desire for friends that led to her online relationship.”

The Facebook conversation between Souvannarath and Gamble, which started on Dec. 21, 2014, and ended on Feb. 13, 2015, quickly devolved into a shared admiration of the Columbine shooters, mass killings and a murderous conspiracy to open fire at the food court of the Halifax Shopping Centre.

The online messages expose gruesome details about the foiled plot to kill as many people as possible with Molotov cocktails, guns and knifes before committing suicide.

Police thwarted the plan after receiving an anonymous tip.

Gamble killed himself in his Halifax-area home, while Souvannarath was arrested at the airport and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. A third accomplice, described as the “cheerleader” of the plot, was sentenced to a decade in jail.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski asked Souvannarath before her sentencing last week if she would like to address the court. She said: “I decline.”

The judge said in his decision that the sentence — life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade — reflects her failure to express remorse or renounce the ideological motivations for the conspiracy.

Those ideological motivations included an obsession with Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, two teenage gunmen who killed students and a teacher at Columbine High School.

Souvannarath’s parents said the mass shooting in Littleton, Colo., deeply affected her.

“Her first grade teacher gave a graphic and inappropriate description of the Columbine shooting that left Lindsay terrified and unable to sleep alone,” they said.

“We had to sit with her until she fell asleep for a few nights afterward.”

The letter, entered as an exhibit in the case, details Souvannarath’s struggle with being of mixed race.

“Lindsay always has struggled with the fact that she’s biracial,” her parents wrote. “When she was just four years old she came to us crying, saying she was sad because she did not look like her mom.”

Souvannarath’s mother appears to be white, while a Facebook account that appears to belong to her father indicates he is originally from Southeast Asia.

Her parents said when she attended a summer camp in Chicago with mostly African-American children, she happily declared “Look, Mommy! Those kids look just like me.”

When Souvannarath was seven, the family moved from Chicago to a suburb that was “not very diverse or tolerant,” her parents wrote.