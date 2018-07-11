File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Russell, Adam and Raelene Herold are seen in this undated family handout photo. The parents of the youngest Humboldt Bronco player killed in a highway crash say they filed a lawsuit to call for changes to provincial and federal laws.

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash call for changes in law

MONTMARTRE, Sask. — The parents of the youngest Humboldt Broncos player killed in a highway crash say they’ve filed a lawsuit because they want changes to provincial and federal laws.

Russell and Raelene Herold of Montmartre, Sask., filed a statement of claim on Monday in Regina court on behalf of their 16-year-old son Adam.

In a statement issued Wednesday, they said their lives have changed forever since their son’s death.

“Our family has been living minute to minute, trying to cope with the tragic loss of our beloved son, Adam,” said the Herolds. “We think of Adam all day, every day. We are reminded of our loss everywhere we turn and we would do anything to go back in time to the way we were.

“Grief, worry, guilt, anxiety and loss have taken over our lives.”

Sixteen people, including 10 players with the Broncos junior hockey team, were killed in rural Saskatchewan after their bus and a semi-truck collided April 6 north of Tisdale. Another 13 players were injured.

RCMP have charged the semi driver, 29-year-old Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury. Sidhu appeared in court Tuesday and was released on $1,000 bail with conditions that he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

The Herolds said they’re pleased the court process has started, but said they filed the lawsuit because they have broader concerns they believe need to be addressed.

Those concerns include licensing and truck safety for inexperienced drivers, highway safety throughout Canada and bus safety for passengers. They also said changes are needed in Saskatchewan laws to allow victims and their families to pursue full compensation against those responsible.

“We know that a change in laws won’t bring Adam or the other 15 lives lost back to their families where they belong, but we believe these changes are the right thing to do.”

Their lawsuit alleges that Sidhu had inadequate training and failed to stop at a flashing stop sign at a rural intersection where trees partially obstructed the view of traffic.

It further alleges the roof of the Broncos bus was not designed to withstand the crash and that the bus should have been equipped with seatbelts.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and a statement of defence has not yet been filed.

The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages as well as court orders, including one which would declare that all buses carrying sports teams in Saskatchewan be equipped with seatbelts and other safety devices.

It is also asking the court to declare the intersection unsafe and for semi drivers to pass strict safety tests before they can haul Super B trailers in Saskatchewan — the same kind Sidhu was pulling.

Both Saskatchewan and Alberta governments have said they are working on ways to improve truck safety that include more driver training. Alberta released some of its improved measures on Tuesday.

— By Colette Derworiz in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Central Alberta businesses decorate chairs for charity for Lacombe Days
Next story
Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Train carrying wood pulp derails in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS PEMBERTON, B.C. — A derailment involving a Canadian National… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month