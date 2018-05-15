Cars left parked on the street during snow plowing will be ticketed by the City of Red Deer. But this is the only parking fine that was decreased by the city. (Advocate file photo).

Parking illegally in Red Deer will cost more after July 1st

Only parking on street during snow plowing will cost less

Parking fines in Red Deer will be hiked up in July — with one notable exception.

Red Deer city council opted to actually decrease the fines given out for leaving vehicles parked on roadways that are being cleaned or plowed.

Coun. Tanya Handley said she didn’t feel good raising this fine to a proposed $100 from $85. She suggested lowering the amount to $65, instead, since the city hasn’t worked out the kinks in its changing communications policy regarding informing residents of the intent to plow snow or sweep streets in their neighbourhoods.

About 2,900 city residents were fined last winter after the city reduced signage and figured households should either sign up for the municipal call notification system or go online to see when their snow zone was due for plowing.

Some residents complained they didn’t know plowing would be done in their residential area, and felt city communications were lacking.

“Snow and ice season is already stressful for everyone…let’s give a little back,” said Handley, who had her suggestion to lower the fine to $65 accepted by the majority of council.

Councillors opted during the 2018 operating budget deliberations to increase parking fees at meters by 25 per cent to help repay a loan for the Sorenson Station parkade and to boost parking fines by a slightly lower rate.

As of July 1, the cost of leaving a vehicle at an expired meter in Red Deer will go up to a $65 fine, with an early payment option of $30. This compares to the current $55 fine, which drops to $20 if paid within 10 days. A second offence will cost $70.

Among the city’s long list of parking infractions is stopping a vehicle within five metres of a fire hydrant, which will cost $100 instead of $85. Parking in an alley, a no-parking zone or a commercial loading zone, will cost $90 instead of $75, while parking at a taxi stand will cost $70 instead of $60.

Coun. Lawrence Lee tried to dramatically increase the cost of refusing to stop for a peace officer to $500 from a previous fine of $100. But the majority on council decided to wait until administration reviews and makes recommendations on the traffic offence section of the bylaw.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case
Next story
7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Just Posted

Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Free RentSmart program offered by CMHA

Wildlife hospital seeks province’s help

Medicine River Wildlife Centre seeks cash donations

Calls to Lacombe police way up in 2017

Despite increased workload, officers made a big dent in property and person crimes

Parking illegally in Red Deer will cost more after July 1st

Only parking on street during snow plowing will cost less

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

April home sales drop to 7-year monthly low as mortgage rules continue to drag

TORONTO — April home sales dropped to a seven-year low for the… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month