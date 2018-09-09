The 2018 Flexxaire Parkinson Step ’n Stride through Barrett Park surpassed its $25,000 goal on Sunday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Parkinson Step ’n Stride beats fundraising goal

Red Deer walk was one of nine held over the weekend in Alberta

The 2018 Flexxaire Parkinson Step ’n Stride surpassed its $25,000 goal on Sunday by raising about $30,000.

Last year, the Red Deer area raised $18,000.

“We’re really excited,” said Dacey Cooper-Varga, fund development manager with Parkinson Association of Alberta.

And donations will continue to be accepted online, she said.

The Red Deer event was one of five walks held Sunday across the province. Another four were held Saturday.

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ’n Stride is the biggest fundraiser for Parkinson Association of Alberta with the goal of raising $415,000 this year. Last year, $400,000 was raised for programs, supports, advocacy and research.

It was Red Deer’s sixth annual Step ‘n Stride, based at Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre with the walk through Barrett Park, and more than 100 people participated.

Grant Kozak, a member of the Step ’n Stride organizing committee, walked the three-kilometre route with his family.

“The family tries to join us every year. Lots of people are doing that here. They bring their kids. It’s lots of fun,” said Kozak, of Red Deer.

He said it’s the first time post-walk activities were held outdoors, and the music and bouncy castle were a hit.

“It’s worked out way better than we thought.”

The one, three and five-km walk started at 10 a.m. There was a chill in the air, but people warmed up when they started walking, said Kozak who is a regular trail walker.

“Exercise is the best thing you can do for Parkinson, especially in the early stages. If you don’t move, you lose it, so you’ve got to move it.”

Kozak was diagnosed with the disease 22 years ago. Five years ago he had deep brain stimulation surgery that he said changed his life.

“There’s lot of hope out there, that’s for sure. Lots of hope.”

He said more people are familiar with the disease because they’ve learned about it because of people like Muhammad Ali and actor Michael J. Fox.

Kozak said many people live with the disease and it’s nothing to be scared of.

“You’ve have to know what disease you’re battling. Once you know that, it’s not a bad battle.”


