Parkland CEO warns oil supply restrictions will hurt B.C., Alberta

CALGARY — The chief executive of Alberta-based Parkland Fuel Corp. says any measure that restricts the supply of oil to British Columbia would be detrimental to the economy of the province, as well as Alberta.

Bob Espey says the fuel distributor and marketer has been in contact with both provincial governments about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and remains hopeful that the issues can be resolved in a way that is beneficial to Canada, and both provinces.

Espey adds during a call to discuss its latest quarterly results that he is confident Parkland, which owns a refinery in Burnaby, B.C., can continue to serve its customers.

Pipeline builder Kinder Morgan curtailed spending on the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion, which would triple the capacity of an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., blaming opposition and delays in B.C.

Kinder Morgan set May 31 as the deadline for governments to find a solution to the impasse as the dispute between the Alberta and B.C. provincial governments continues to escalate.

B.C. premier John Horgan has said the federal government should invest in refineries, not pipelines, so that bitumen can be turned into fuel and used at home rather than shipping the raw form overseas.

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast
WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

