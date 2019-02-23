Parkland Fuel Corporation moving Red Deer office

Company plans to consolidate Red Deer office with Calgary, affecting 120 jobs

One of Red Deer’s biggest business success stories, Parkland Fuel Corporation, is moving its local office to Calgary.

The company founded by Jack and Joan Donald announced this week that it was consolidating its Red Deer office with its Calgary headquarters.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” says the company in a statement. “Red Deer has always been very good to our company, and we have deep respect for this community.

“This decision is no reflection on the city or our team in Red Deer. But this is the right move for our company. Consolidation makes sense in light of how Parkland has evolved, and our future business plans.”

The Donalds opened their first service station in Edmonton in 1957. By 1964, they had moved to Red Deer and started Parkland Oil Products Ltd. They sold that business in 1971 and then the Donalds bought Parkland Beef Industries Ltd. and transformed it into fuel distribution company Parkland Industries Ltd. with the familiar Fas Gas stations.

When Jack retired as president and CEO in 2002, the company had more than 450 retail service stations in Northern and Western Canada. The Donalds have been significant supporters of local causes and contributed to the creation of Red Deer College’s Donald School of Business.

Parkland is now North America’s largest fuel and petroleum products marketer.

The company says its growth has led to “some organizational changes to better reflect Parkland’s operations today, and support our continued international growth in the future.”

Most of the 120 Red Deer office staff have been given the opportunity to make the move to Calgary, which is expected to be complete by the end of the summer.

“Those who are affected or who choose not to relocate will be offered comprehensive severance and transition supports.

“Parkland has strong momentum and significant growth opportunities in Alberta and beyond.

“We intend to continue to invest in our operations and people as we build an Alberta-based champion with a platform for international growth.


