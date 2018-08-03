Parkland Mall getting a Winners store

Second Red Deer Winners store to be located in part of former Safeway store

Winners is opening a second Red Deer outlet at Parkland Mall.

The 22,000-square-foot store will be located in part of the former Safeway store at the south end of the mall.

Parkland Mall retail manager Melody McKnight said the store will have a mall entrance across from Staples and a separate outdoor entrance. The other Winners/HomeSense store is located in south Red Deer at 2046 50th Ave.

McKnight said Winners is expected to release more information, including an opening date, soon.

About 31,000 square feet of space will be left in the former grocery store location and negotiations are already underway to fill it with either a single retailer or a pair.

Safeway’s parent company closed the store and about 50 other Safeway and Sobeys locations throughout Canada in 2014 as part of a restructuring.

An announcement is also expected soon about a new tenant in the space formerly occupied by Sport Chek. McKnight said the lease has been signed but she cannot divulge any more information yet.

“These larger stores prefer to make their own announcements,” she said.

“2019 will look very different here,” she said.

That Winners is opening a second store is a good sign for the local economy, she said. During the last two or three economic lean years, there has not been the necessary confidence for many stores to consider adding outlets.

Meanwhile, the biggest new tenant at the mall, the 63,000-square-foot GoodLife Fitness and adjacent 12,000-square-foot Fit4Less, which opened in June 2017, have proven successful.

“They’re doing well.”



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter