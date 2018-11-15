Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jamie, was killed int he Parkland school shooting, right, cries while his wife Jennifer comforts him during a state commission investigating on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The state commission is investigating the Feb. 14 shooting at the Parkland, Fla., high school.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Parkland massacre officer Scot Peterson is a no-show at state panel

SUNRISE, Fla. —Scot Peterson, the disgraced school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who failed to act when a former student shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 more, did not show up at the state commission where he was subpoenaed to testify Thursday.

Instead, Peterson is suing the commission created to investigate the Feb. 14 massacre —and he has started a GoFundMe page to raise $150,000 for a legal defense fund.

His lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo, made a brief appearance before the commission to inform members that Peterson would not appear and to hand-deliver a lawsuit, which seeks to quash the commission’s subpoena.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the commission, said the panel was caught off-guard. He said DiRuzzo had not communicated with the commission.

“When he showed up here this afternoon, he wouldn’t communicate with us,” Gualtieri said of the lawyer. “He wouldn’t tell us if Peterson was here or not. We heard what you (the audience) heard for the first time.”

After his surprise announcement, DiRuzzo quickly exited the packed hearing at the BB&T Center in Sunrise and declined to speak with a reporter. But he did send an emailed statement and a copy of the lawsuit.

In the statement, DiRuzzo said the commission was not acting as a “neutral fact-finding body” but had “succumbed to the not-so-thinly-veiled personal agendas of the commission members.” It also points out that Stoneman Douglas administrators were supposed to do a “threat assessment” of shooter Nikolas Cruz after Peterson investigated allegations he had ingested gasoline, and argues that Peterson followed Broward’s active shooter training.

Peterson’s lawsuit argues that the commission is exceeding its statutory authority and asks a Broward judge to strike down its subpoena. It also says Gualtieri should be removed as chairman.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he did not take the lawsuit seriously.

“That’s always warm and makes you feel really good,” Judd said.

Commission member Max Schachter, whose son Alex was among those killed that day, asked if Peterson could be held in contempt. Gualtieri said the commission would need to review the hand-delivered pleadings.

Peterson would have faced harsh questions from the commission. He was armed and on-duty when former student Nikolas Cruz walked into Stoneman Douglas’ freshman building and opened fire. But Peterson failed to enter the building and told other BSO deputies responding to stay away —in violation of standard active-shooter protocols. He then mistakenly told first responders that Cruz was still in the building when he had in fact already fled.

“Not only is he making things up, he’s creating more confusion and delaying the response,” said commission member Ryan Petty, whose daughter, Alaina, was killed in the attack.

Peterson has not spoken publicly since he gave an interview to NBC’s “Today” show in June. He defended himself in that interview, saying he did not know the gunshots were coming from inside the building, also known as the 1200 building.

But investigators for the commission presented compelling evidence Wednesday and Thursday that that was not the case.

“I think we’ve got shots fired. Possible shots fired. 1200 building,” Peterson said over the radio less than two minutes after Cruz opened fire.

“We’re talking about the 1200 building,” he said soon after.

One first responder said as law enforcement officers converged on the building, Peterson told him the shooter was on the second or third floor.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel announced Peterson’s resignation eight days after the shooting, saying Peterson made him “sick to his stomach.”

“It’s a bunch of lies,” Gualtieri said of how Peterson would later seek to explain his conduct. “It’s fictitious.”

Peterson has been receiving an $8,700 monthly pension, according to media reports. As of Thursday afternoon, no one had donated to his GoFundMe page.

Andrew Pollack’s daughter Meadow was slain in the attack. Pollack attended the meeting —and said he wasn’t surprised Peterson, whom he is suing in a wrongful-death lawsuit, didn’t show.

“He’s a coward,” Pollack said. “He could have saved my daughter.”

Previous story
Man shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,’ does Nazi salute during Baltimore performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Next story
China says foreign concerns over Muslim rights unwarranted

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort is ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The upgrades prepare the resort to host free-style skiing and snowboarding events

Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

‘I stay up every single night, they drive around, they test every car door…’

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

Police, firefighters, paramedics taught counter terrorism this week in Red Deer

Three-day course led by experts on fighting terrorists

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read