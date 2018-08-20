Parks Canada moves second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park

BANFF — Parks Canada says a second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park has been captured and relocated to a paddock in southern Alberta, unlike the first that had to be destroyed last week.

Officials said both bison left a 1,200-square-kilometre reintroduction zone separately in early August and had been moving on provincial land northward and eastward of the national park.

They said the animals posed a safety risk to the public and to livestock. They killed one of the bulls last week and removed the second bull from the area on Sunday.

“The large bull was successfully captured and immobilized and flown (by helicopter) to a horse trailer, which allowed us to transport it to a bison paddock in Waterton Lakes National Park,” Bill Hunt, resource conservation manager with Banff National Park, said during a media teleconference late Monday afternoon.

“The bull is in the winter pasture in that park and is not visible to the public.”

Hunt explained they weren’t able to capture the first bison last week.

“Our options for recapturing the bull … were compromised by various factors including the speed at which the bison was moving eastward and the availability of key resources such as staff and helicopters,” said Hunt.

Due to a wildfire in the area and many others throughout Western Canada, he said there was limited availability of helicopters and the smoke made it difficult to see and track the animal with telemetry.

“These factors also presented a risk to staff safety,” said Hunt.

Officials said the rest of the Banff herd was edging northward toward the Red Deer River, heading on the same path as the two bulls that left the park.

But they never left the reintroduction area and Hunt said helicopters and horses were used to stop them.

Sixteen plains bison from Elk Island National Park were reintroduced to the park in February 2017.

Previous story
Cannabis smoke raises health concerns

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Jordan Baptie hopes stolen guitar will be returned

Stolen guitar belong to her late mother

Councillors want to represent Red Deer at AUMA

City council approves endorsement

Cannabis smoke raises health concerns

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Avid Penhold climber Catlin Hannah’s death a reminder of the dangers of scrambling

Hannah never returned from his Mount Smuts attempt on Aug. 12.

Children, elderly at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

VANCOUVER — Thick smoke blanketing British Columbia communities far from any flames… Continue reading

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Police chiefs want new data-sharing treaty with U.S. as privacy questions linger

OTTAWA — Canada’s police chiefs are pressing the Trudeau government to sign… Continue reading

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the… Continue reading

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

ESCUMINAC, N.B. — Ottawa has announced $189 million for an employment insurance… Continue reading

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in next year’s election

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau will run again in the 2019 federal election.… Continue reading

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

VANCOUVER — More smoky, hazy air is expected to blanket much of… Continue reading

Anti-pipeline protesters released days before weeklong jail sentences end

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — Several pipeline protesters were released from a British… Continue reading

All eyes on Andrew Scheer as Conservative convention set for Halifax

OTTAWA — After a week of internal caucus squabbles, Conservative Leader Andrew… Continue reading

Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his White House… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month