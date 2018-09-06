Parks Canada says elk euthanized after knocking down woman near Jasper, Alta.

JASPER, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has euthanized an elk in Jasper National Park after it injured a woman in a parking lot.

In an emailed statement, the federal agency says the woman was in a lot at the Pyramid Bench trail site last week when the female elk knocked her down and kicked her.

The animal was chased away by the woman’s companion and the woman was treated in hospital.

The statement says Parks Canada found the elk and monitored it for three days, eventually opting to destroy it due to the severity of the attack.

Herds of elk are common in and around Jasper, Alta., as they use the townsite to escape from predators.

A warning remains in place for possible aggressive elk for the Pyramid and Patricia beach areas.

Parks Canada says in the statement that the incident was not a case of a tourist putting themselves in a bad spot.

Visitors are warned that elk may not appear threatening, but they can be aggressive and attack without warning.

Parks Canada says in case of an encounter with an elk, you should raise your arms or any big object to make yourself appear larger, maintain eye contact and never turn your back or run.

They also say to climb a tree or keep an object, such as a tree or large rock, between yourself and the elk. Back slowly out of the area, and if you are knocked down or fall, get up and try to move to cover or use an object to protect yourself.

Do not play dead, the statement says.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College
Next story
Bear spotted in downtown Ottawa

Just Posted

Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is on its way

ATCO trailer to be moved to Safe Harbour

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Mid-year budget approvals include $1 million for creek realignment

Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Bear spotted in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police are continuing to keep an eye on a bear in… Continue reading

Parks Canada says elk euthanized after knocking down woman near Jasper, Alta.

JASPER, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has euthanized an elk in… Continue reading

Military investigator testifies complainant was upset after alleged sex assault

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Korean boy bands, soccer stars march to different beats

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Boy band BTS hit the top of… Continue reading

Kremlin denies accusations against Putin for Novichok attack

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations by British authorities that… Continue reading

Gardening: Fall is headed this way

Shorter days and cooler nights are signals that can’t be ignored, fall… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor ‘struggling to get his speech back:’ family

SASKATOON — One of 13 players who survived a hockey bus crash… Continue reading

Former Canadian, American hostages engaged in custody battle

OTTAWA — Newly unsealed court documents are giving a window into a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month