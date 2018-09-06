Parks Canada says elk euthanized after knocking down woman near Jasper, Alta.

JASPER, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has euthanized an elk in Jasper National Park after it injured a woman in a parking lot.

In an emailed statement, the federal agency says the woman was in a lot at the Pyramid Bench trail site last week when the female elk knocked her down and kicked her.

The animal was chased away by the woman’s companion and the woman was treated in hospital.

The statement says Parks Canada found the elk and monitored it for three days, eventually opting to destroy it due to the severity of the attack.

Herds of elk are common in and around Jasper, Alta., as they use the townsite to escape from predators.

A warning remains in place for possible aggressive elk for the Pyramid and Patricia beach areas.

Parks Canada says in the statement that the incident was not a case of a tourist putting themselves in a bad spot.

Visitors are warned that elk may not appear threatening, but they can be aggressive and attack without warning.

Parks Canada says in case of an encounter with an elk, you should raise your arms or any big object to make yourself appear larger, maintain eye contact and never turn your back or run.

They also say to climb a tree or keep an object, such as a tree or large rock, between yourself and the elk. Back slowly out of the area, and if you are knocked down or fall, get up and try to move to cover or use an object to protect yourself.

Do not play dead, the statement says.

The Canadian Press