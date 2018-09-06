Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

HALIFAX — A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova Scotia to Ontario, using highways instead of the airways in its relocation.

The wingless giant — a CP-140 Aurora — is heading from a holding facility in Halifax to Trenton, Ont., where it will be housed in the National Air Force Museum of Canada.

The large aircraft with distinct Royal Canadian Air Force markings originated in 14 Wing Greenwood, N.S., and will be transported mostly along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Defence officials are asking motorists to watch out for the especially wide load since the fuselage and wings need two traffic lanes.

They expect the fuselage to arrive in Trenton on Friday, while the wings will likely be there next week.

The aircraft, which will be reassembled in Trenton, was withdrawn from use in the Royal Canadian Air Force’s fleet of CP-140s in 2015.

Fourteen other CP-140 Auroras are based in 19 Wing Comox, B.C., and 14 Wing Greenwood, and are used primarily for airborne anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Previous story
Red Deer visitor bureau and Sylvan Lake get tourism cash
Next story
Crime reduction unit recovers stolen vehicles

Just Posted

Red Deer visitor bureau and Sylvan Lake get tourism cash

Grants came from province’s Tourism Growth Innovation Fund

Crime reduction unit recovers stolen vehicles

Two people from Red Deer charged

Chamber hosting Business of the Games luncheon

One of Red Deer’s favourite sons and the head of the 2010… Continue reading

New barrier-free playground to be installed at Red Deer school

Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner presents $150,000 grant

Memorial March for fallen firefighters held Sunday in Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services invites city residents to join a Memorial March… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — Promises to seniors and local farmers were overshadowed on Day… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer to meet on NAFTA after long night for negotiators

WASHINGTON — Canada’s negotiating team in Washington is assessing progress after a… Continue reading

Military police officer resumes testimony at sailors’ sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Inquest: Cranberries singer O’Riordan drowned after drinking

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub… Continue reading

Ford recalling pickups

DETROIT — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about… Continue reading

Burberry to drop real fur, stop destroying unsold goods

LONDON — British luxury fashion brand Burberry said Thursday it will stop… Continue reading

After arm surgery recommended, Ohtani has big night at plate

ARLINGTON, Texas — The only thing Shohei Ohtani couldn’t do Wednesday night… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month