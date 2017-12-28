Passengers jump in as coach bus driver suffers medical distress on Highway 401

TORONTO — Passengers aboard an Ontario Northland bus are being credited with saving a potentially serious situation on Thursday after the driver suffered medical distress on a busy highway in northwestern Toronto.

The bus was carrying 47 passengers from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto, when the problem occurred but the bus was pulled over safely, company spokeswoman Renee Baker said.

“The motor coach operator was transported to hospital, where he’s receiving medical attention,” Baker said from North Bay, Ont. “There were no injuries to passengers and no damage sustained to the equipment.”

Baker was unable to say how the bus was brought safely to a stop but one unidentified woman who was on board told television station CP24 that alert passengers saved the day.

The driver began feeling unwell as traffic on the busy highway began slowing, the woman said.

“He slowed the bus down for the traffic and then unfortunately, he passed out for a couple of seconds,” the woman said. “He was slumped over on the side.”

Passengers sitting nearby noticed what was happening and one took the driver’s foot off the gas pedal and helped steer the bus to safety, the witness said.

“We weren’t going very fast at all,” she said.

Baker said an internal investigation was underway and she was unable to say how the bus was brought to safety.

“I don’t know those details,” Baker said. “We haven’t been able to confirm that.”

Another operator was sent to the scene to complete the journey, she said.

Previous story
Few ready to pay to rebuild Iraq after Islamic State defeat
Next story
Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern Saw-whet, Northern Goshawk and… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month