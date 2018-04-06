(Public domain image).

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

The truth is out there — and new-age-minded Central Albertans can seek it among seminars on extraterrestrials and time-shifting at the Questers spring conference in Red Deer.

The Canadian Society of Questers is holding its Rising Like the Phoenix event from May 4-6 at the Baymont Inn and Suites (formerly Red Deer Lodge). Featured are some way-outside-the-box presentations on karma, past lives, time-shifting, spiritual healing, and “beginner and intermediate dowsing.”

The keynote speaker is Ken Johnston, a controversial retired aerospace worker with NASA. He’s mainly known for claiming to have refused to follow orders and destroy an extensive collection of glossy photoprints from the Apollo moon landing program.

In these photos, Johnston claims, is evidence of alien life visible in some of the photographed moon craters — an assertion that has been strongly disputed. His latest work is “a documentation of his metaphysical journey” and his supposed contact with extra-terrestrials since age seven.

Questers member Sue Finn of Armstrong, B.C., knows the event she’s helping plan won’t be for everybody. But she contends her organization has a growing membership who are seeking answers that aren’t provided by mainstream religion and science.

“People are looking for alternative measures to cope in our fast-changing world. They’re searching for the truth, and looking for different answers for healing,” said Finn.

Although a seminar is titled Heaven is Here, Did You Miss the Memo?, Finn feels a lot of people aren’t getting what they need from conventional churches, yet ”are still looking for rituals to reach their spirituality.”

Other seminars will be presented by a hypnotherapist who “guides people through past and future lives, as well as an assistant of the “miracle man, (known as) John of God.” Red Deer author Cindi Johnston will speak on energy fields; her seminar is called Shifting Timelines: Co-Create and Extraordinary Life.

The Questers Society describes itself as a “a vibrant community that preserves, practices and shares… ancient wisdoms for the wellness of all.”

According to the group’s website, members feel enlightenment is gained through investigating “what is often considered mysterious and paranormal. We practice the ancient art of dowsing or divining to initiate contact with the energies and knowledge that are us, pervade us, and make us an integral part of the universe.”

Finn expects 80 to 100 people to attend the conference from Alberta and B.C. For more information, please visit www.questers.ca.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
