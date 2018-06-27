Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring organized crime doesn’t infiltrate the recreational marijuana market once cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

But officials say that doesn’t mean individuals with past convictions for possession or even trafficking of cannabis will automatically be excluded from participating in the burgeoning pot industry.

Key personnel involved in a company that applies for a Health Canada licence to grow, process or sell cannabis will have to receive security clearances. That includes anyone who directly or indirectly controls or influences the operations of the company, such as directors and officers of the company and its parent company, the head of quality assurance and the master grower.

Officials say each case will be assessed individually to determine if a person has any connection to organized crime or a history of serious criminality. But a past pot conviction, in itself, won’t necessarily disqualify someone.

Overall, the regulations are aimed at allowing a “diverse, competitive, legal industry comprised of both large and small players while prescribing a high standard for safety and security and specific measures to prevent diversion of cannabis into or out of the regulated system,” said one official during a technical briefing Wednesday.

They include a tracking and licensing system aimed at monitoring the movement of cannabis through the supply chain, from producers to retailers, to ensure that none is diverted to the black market.

Licence holders will also have to report annually details of financial transactions with investors and anyone else in a position to directly or indirectly control the licence holder. That includes money invested or loaned and the benefit received as a result. This regulation is aimed at addressing concerns that organized crime may be using tax havens to anonymously invest in and control the legal pot industry.

The regulations spell out detailed requirements for selling marijuana in plain, child-proof packages that carry mandatory health warnings, information about potency and a red, black and white stop-sign shaped symbol intended to alert consumers that the product contains cannabis.

They allow both indoor and outdoor cultivation of marijuana plants but in either case, a producer must ensure the site is designed to prevent unauthorized access and is replete with video surveillance, intrusion detection systems and physical barriers to the site.

And they ban the use of unauthorized pesticides and require mandatory testing for other contaminants.

Health Canada will license both standard-scale and small-scale cannabis cultivation and processing operations. The regulations define micro-cultivation as a growing area that occupies no more than 200 square metres and micro-processing as an operation that produces no more than 600 kilograms of dried cannabis per year.

While there have been some complaints that the thresholds for micro operations are too small to allow for profitable businesses, the regulations do not limit the number of micro licences an individual may obtain.

Previous story
Central Alberta schools lose court challenge
Next story
Red Deer developer seeks to turn duplex into accessible four-plex in Normandeau

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP help Habitat for Humanity build homes

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Company cites financial reasons

Updated: Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Latest: RCMP responds to harassment lawsuit

Central Alberta schools lose court challenge

Gay-straight alliances upheld

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

TRENTON, N.J. — There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S.,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month