Past sexual partner of Campbell testifies at Garnier murder trial

HALIFAX — A man who dated Nova Scotia police officer Catherine Campbell is testifying at Christopher Garnier’s murder trial in Halifax.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., constable after they met at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The new witness, who’s name is protected by a publication ban, was called by defence lawyer Joel Pink to testify about Campbell’s prior sexual conduct.

Before he took the stand, Justice Joshua Arnold instructed the jury that they can use the evidence to determine whether Campbell had an interest in rough sex, as the defence has alleged.

The man told the jury he had sex with Campbell on two occasions, and at one point, he put his hand on her throat.

Under cross-examination by Crown attorney Christine Driscoll, the man conceded that he did not put pressure on Campbell’s neck and that she never asked to be choked, slapped or dominated.

In his opening statement, Pink told the 14-member jury that Campbell died accidentally during “rough sex” that she initiated.

