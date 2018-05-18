Paul Bernardo in court on weapons charge

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to make a court appearance in Napanee, Ont., today via video from prison.

He is charged with one count of possession of a weapon and this will be his third court date on the matter when he steps before a camera at the maximum-security Millhaven Institution.

Court documents show the alleged offence occurred Feb. 9 at the prison in Bath, Ont.

Bernardo, one of Canada’s most infamous killers, was arrested in the 1990s on allegations that he raped and murdered multiple teenage girls at his Ontario home.

His 1995 trial for the deaths of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French horrified Canadians as lawyers presented videotaped evidence of his repeated brutal attacks on the teenagers.

Bernardo was eventually convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated sexual assault in both cases and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

He was later convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka, the younger sister of his wife Karla Homolka, who was convicted of having roles in all three killings and served a 12-year prison sentence after striking a deal with prosecutors.

After admitting to raping 14 other women in and around Toronto, Bernardo was labelled a dangerous offender, which all but ensures he will stay behind bars for life.

