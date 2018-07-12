Peavey Mart donates $100,000 for cross-country ski trail lighting

Lighting expected to be ready by this winter and will be used for 2019 Canada Winter Games

The 2019 Canada Winter Games’ lasting impact will be felt long after the last medal has been handed out and the cheering crowds have left.

Games organizers and supporters echoed that theme as they gathered at River Bend Gold Course and Recreation Area to officially welcome Peavey Mart’s $100,000 donation to provide lighting for four km of cross-country ski trails. River Bend will be the venue for cross-country skiing and biathlon events at the games.

Peavey Mart CEO Doug Anderson said his family has been a regular visitor to River Bend and enjoy cross-country skiing, as do many of their friends.

Besides being an obvious good fit, the donation will enhance a popular local recreation spot while leaving a lasting mark on the community.

More to come …