Pedestrian bridge temporarily closed

The CPR Pedestrian Bridge is closed until Thursday for soil testing. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The CPR Pedestrian Bridge will be closed starting today for soil testing and will likely reopen on Thursday.

Contractors are doing geotechnical work with drilling in multiple locations near the bridge to collect and test soil samples for future design upgrades to the bridge.

Signs are in place to notify pedestrians of the closure and a detour is in place to direct pedestrians to the Gaetz Avenue Bridge.

The city is planning future bridge upgrades which will include preventative work to prolong the life of the bridge. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2019.

Residents are reminded to follow construction signs and keep a safe distance from work sites.

The bridge closure is subject to change.



