Pellets shot during armed standoff in Winnipeg cost woman sight in one eye

WINNIPEG — The boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the head in Winnipeg last week says she has lost sight in one eye.

Nicole Rondeau, who is 23, is recovering in hospital after she was hit by five or six pellets from a shotgun blast through the door of their home Nov. 2.

Her boyfriend, Dustin Fagnan, said it happened when people unknown to the couple showed up outside their home, demanded drugs and tried forcing their way inside.

Fagnan says they had no drugs and don’t know the suspects.

The couple’s two daughters, who are one and three, were also inside.

A 15-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested and face numerous criminal charges.

Police have said the shooting was connected to a standoff in another part of the city the same day that lasted 12 hours.

“It’s just very shocking. It’s just so traumatic,” said Fagnan. “They kept trying to ask for drugs and they mentioned a name that sent them there.

“They started kicking in our door. That’s when me and my girlfriend ran to our inside door — there’s two doors — one on the inside and one to get into our suite.”

Fagnan said Rondeau noticed their oldest daughter walk out of a bedroom and went to put her back in her room.

“Just as she was turning back again, after she pushed her away, the gunshot went off through the door and about five or six pellets grazed her face,” he said. “Two of them got her in the eye.”

Fagnan and Rondeau had just moved in Sept. 1 and plan to get a new place because of what happened.

Investigators allege three suspects were socializing at the house where the standoff occurred when they decided to rob a woman.

Police said Thursday it’s not known if Rondeau was the target.

A sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun was seized from the home where the standoff occurred.

Previous story
Workers at four B.C. casinos say Yes to four-year agreement by slim margin
Next story
British Columbia premier, Opposition leader clash in electoral reform debate

Just Posted

Mosaic will symbolize the unity and energy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Celebration Plaza artwork was announced in Red Deer on Friday

Home builders faced challenging year

Federal mortgage rule changes making it hard to buy a house contributed to cool home building market

#MeToo movement doesn’t explain increase in child victims

Red Deer agency looking for answers

Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

UPDATED: Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

Most Read