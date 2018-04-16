(Photo contributed by Penhold fire department).

Penhold fire crews respond to curious accident

‘Vehicle versus light standard’

Here’s a real head scratcher: On Sunday morning, shortly before 11 a.m., Penhold fire crews responded to “a single vehicle versus light standard” collision in a parking lot.

Penhold Fire Lieutenant Josh Wilson said “ the young male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and the female passenger was not injured.”

There was extensive damage to the vehicle, with both front air bags deployed. Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said firefighters assisted energy provider, Fortis, with making sure the light stand was secure.

Firefighters also cleaned up spilled fluids and remained on scene until 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle was removed. Three fire units and 13 firefighters responded to the accident.

So far, no cause of the accident has been released.

