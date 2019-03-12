Penhold house fire on Monday

Jim Pendergast, Penhold fire chief, said the best chance of surviving a fire is to have working smoke alarms. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A house fire in Penhold on Monday was likely caused by a bathroom exhaust fan, say investigators.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Penhold Fire Department responded to the fire on Dundee Crescent and found the fire in the main floor bathroom that spread into the attic and through the roof.

“The quick actions of the first arriving engine crew achieved a very quick knock down,” said acting fire Lt. Carter Carson.

Four children and two adults were in the house at the time.

Penhold Fire Chief Jim Pendergast said one of the children heard a strange noise, saw the fire in the bathroom, and told his dad who called 911 and evacuated the house.

Damage was estimated at $20,000.



