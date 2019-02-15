Penhold house fire under investigation

A ceiling fire on Thursday at a single family home is under investigation by Penhold Fire Department.

The department said firefighters were dispatched to a home on Windsor Crescent at about 3:20 p.m. where a fire in a main floor bedroom was quickly knocked down.

“The fire was mostly in the ceiling and on one bed and we contained the fire to the room of origin,” said acting fire chief Lt. Ryan O’Donoghue in a statement.

The occupants had smelled smoke throughout the day, left the home, and when they came back noticed that the snow was melting on the roof and saw a large black patch inside the bedroom on the ceiling.

There were two adults and seven children in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries.

The cause is under investigation and there was no damage estimate yet.



