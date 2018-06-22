Penhold woman badly injured in fire

Fire started at a medical appliance woman used

A Penhold woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Thursday fire in her home.

Penhold Fire Department and EMS were called to a home on Augustus Way shortly after noon.

Fire chief Jim Pendergast said the fire started at an oxygen medical appliance.

“She was using a piece of medical equipment and it caught fire and it caused burns.”

There was no other damage to the home.

Pendergast said the woman was badly injured and was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“We’re hopeful. When we got to the hospital there was improvement (in her condition) from when we initially got there.”

A condition update was not available on Friday.


