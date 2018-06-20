Penhold’s first pollinator garden is a student-community effort

Students Kati Steele and Joelle Horning (right) officially open the insect hotel in the pollinator garden at Penhold Crossing school. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A bumble bee was already buzzing around Penhold’s first pollinator garden when it opened Wednesday at Penhold Crossing Secondary School.

The raised flowerbeds and insect hotel on the south side of the school are a legacy project conceived by Environmental Studies students Kati Steele and Joelle Horning.

The Grade 11-ers learned about how pollinating insects and birds are being reduced in Central Alberta by various forms of human encroachment into natural habitat.

They decided to help bump up the populations of ladybugs, hummingbirds, bees and other pollinators by leaving their school a pollinator garden built by the entire student body and the community.

Teacher Carmen Christie-Bill described Steele and Horning as “leaders” for fundraising and planning the garden project, even though some peers didn’t initially understand what they were doing.

Eventually many other students came on board — as well as businesses that gave discounts and gifts-in-kind, making the $2,000 budget stretch to about $4,000.

About 30 students, teachers, administrators, naturalists, and business owners applauded the results of so many efforts on Wednesday.

The pollinator garden at Penhold Crossing School features insect habitat, built of various forms of old wood with burrowing holes. It also contains petunias, cucumber and other vegetables.

And it has gaillardia, crocus, smooth aster, fleabane and giant hyssop — native plants gifted to the project by ecological landscaper Cynthia Pohl, creator of the pollinator garden at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds.

Native plants draw native pollinators, explained Pohl, who commended Steele and Horning for their foresight and dedication in creating a greener environment.

Sarah Grass, project lead, for ReThink Red Deer, which created a similar garden in the Piper Creek Community Garden, hopes this project will inspire others to install pollinator gardens in their own backyard.

Christie-Bill believes the school’s new garden will serve as an educational resource for years to come.



