Penhold’s Winter Carnival offers indoor play time

Parents didn’t have to travel very far in Penhold Sunday afternoon to give their kids some play time.

The Town of Penhold hosted its first winter carnival from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission was $15 per family.

“It’s nice they have this right here,” said Carrie Borle, who came with her family.

She said the event offers games for both her children, ages two and four.

“It’s nice not having to go somewhere far for a fun Sunday afternoon,” she said.

The carnival offered carnival games like ring toss, monster knockdown and basketball hoop games and bouncy house castle.

More than 150 people attended the event hosted at the Penhold Regional Multiplex.

Melanie Willerth, events and communications coordinator for the Town of Penhold, said the family friendly event was to bring the community together. She said it’s also a fun way for kids to burn off some energy indoors on a cold winter day.

“It’s definitely a kids oriented event but I have seen adults take part in the games and activities as well,” said Willerth.

Willerth said the organizers expected about 100 people and the event surpassed that which would mean the town will host the event again.

Borle said she would come back to enjoy the carnival again in the future.

Willerth said although a winter festival runs on Family Day weekend in Penhold, the carnival was something to offer to the community in January.

Members of the Penhold Optimist Club and Skatepark Committee were on site selling cotton candy. They were raising money and awareness for a skate park in Penhold.

The Penhold Air Cadets were also at the event. They were volunteering their time to help run some of the activities.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter