People hurt in rollover near Red Deer

Occupants of a vehicle that rolled south of Hwy 11A were airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, Blackfalds RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover on a rural road about one mile south of Hwy 11A at 8 p.m.

According to police, the four occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured, some were possibly life-threatening.

Police said some of the occupants were airlifed to Edmonton for treatment, but did not specify how many.

The cause and factors of the collision are still being determined by Blackfalds RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analyst and RCMP K Divison Traffic Services.