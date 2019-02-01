Key fobs don’t work for people parked near Westview Co-operative food store in Carstairs. (Image from Facebook)

People in Alberta town trying to solve mystery of malfunctioning vehicle key fobs

CARSTAIRS, Alta. — People in a small town north of Calgary are trying to figure out why they can’t use their vehicle key fobs when parked near the community’s grocery store.

The Westview Co-operative food store in Carstairs says it tried shutting off all power, but key fobs still wouldn’t work.

The store doesn’t have Wi-Fi, so that has been ruled out.

“We will continue to work with our community partners to determine the source of the interference,” the company says in a post on its Facebook page.

“We ask that our guests continue to be diligent in securing your vehicle, manually if necessary.”

So, the mystery of the malfunctioning key fobs remains.

People on social media have been offering their ideas.

“Aliens … that’s all I have too say,” said Bruce Hudson in a post.

Other people wonder if railway locomotives, a radio tower or a welding machine at a nearby body shop could be to blame.

