People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

Mickyla Perll at her booth during the Red Deer Women’s Show Saturday at the Radisson Hotel. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me Too and Time’s up are very empowering.

Jennifer Goodall, owner of Saks Shoes in Sylvan Lake, was one of the 50-plus vendors at the Women’s Show at the Radisson Hotel Saturday.

Goodall said she’s very happy the spotlight is being shined on things like inequality and sexual assault.

“It’s about time,” Goodall said. “It takes those few individuals to actually step up and stand up for themselves. It gives other women the courage to do the same.”

Goodall said these movements are incredibly important for women.

“It’s not a new issue – it’s a million years old. It’s just time people are finally addressing it,” she said.

Mickyla Perll, another vendor at Saturday’s Women’s Show, said she’s empowered by these movements.

“It’s a big thing right now, but it’s sad how long it’s taken people and how long people have gotten away with certain things.

“Women are a big part of the community. They do a lot for this community and every other one,” Perll said.

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Silverson was at the Women’s Show with his nine- and seven-year-old daughters. He said he hopes violence towards women and sexism can be completely gone in the future.

“It’s great that today’s women are setting up younger generations like my daughters to not have to go through that kind of stuff,” he said.

Silverson’s wife was a vendor at the event.

The third annual Red Deer Women’s Show, hosted by Opulence Alliance Events, ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raddison.

Kendra Kane, with Opulence Alliance Events said it was a successful event.

“It was a really good day,” Kane said. “There was all different things here, from fashion to jewelry and all kinds of things women want.”

Next year’s Women’s Show will be at Westerner Park.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter