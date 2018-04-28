Mickyla Perll at her booth during the Red Deer Women’s Show Saturday at the Radisson Hotel. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me Too and Time’s up are very empowering.

Jennifer Goodall, owner of Saks Shoes in Sylvan Lake, was one of the 50-plus vendors at the Women’s Show at the Radisson Hotel Saturday.

Goodall said she’s very happy the spotlight is being shined on things like inequality and sexual assault.

“It’s about time,” Goodall said. “It takes those few individuals to actually step up and stand up for themselves. It gives other women the courage to do the same.”

Goodall said these movements are incredibly important for women.

“It’s not a new issue – it’s a million years old. It’s just time people are finally addressing it,” she said.

Mickyla Perll, another vendor at Saturday’s Women’s Show, said she’s empowered by these movements.

“It’s a big thing right now, but it’s sad how long it’s taken people and how long people have gotten away with certain things.

“Women are a big part of the community. They do a lot for this community and every other one,” Perll said.

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Silverson was at the Women’s Show with his nine- and seven-year-old daughters. He said he hopes violence towards women and sexism can be completely gone in the future.

“It’s great that today’s women are setting up younger generations like my daughters to not have to go through that kind of stuff,” he said.

Silverson’s wife was a vendor at the event.

The third annual Red Deer Women’s Show, hosted by Opulence Alliance Events, ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raddison.

Kendra Kane, with Opulence Alliance Events said it was a successful event.

“It was a really good day,” Kane said. “There was all different things here, from fashion to jewelry and all kinds of things women want.”

Next year’s Women’s Show will be at Westerner Park.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Kids flying for the first time in Innisfail

Just Posted

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

WATCH: Kids flying for the first time in Innisfail

Children learned the magic of flying at the Innisfail Airport Saturday. The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Magic raising money for Red Deer Kinette Club

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

SASKATOON — Canadian country singer Gord Bamford reached over after performing the… Continue reading

U.S. snowboarder survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

VANCOUVER — An American professional snowboarder has survived being buried alive by… Continue reading

Convicted serial pedophile dies in Edmonton from lung cancer

EDMONTON — A pedophile who spent over a decade in prison for… Continue reading

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

TORONTO — After four days of painstaking “scientific” efforts to identify the… Continue reading

Florida city full of vibrant arts and nightlife scenes

Sizing up the triangular downcourt target, I wonder if my wife and… Continue reading

Mother, wife, million-dollar patient: Keeping her alive is a full-time job

CHINO, Calif. - The swelling attacks come on without warning. Loukisha Olive-McCoy’s… Continue reading

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month