People’s Alliance offers support to N.B. Tories, but premier urges PC revolt

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s right-leaning People’s Alliance has agreed to prop up a Tory minority government, but the Liberal premier is urging skeptical Progressive Conservative legislators to rebel against the deal — and keep his party in power.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin said Friday he met with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau and told her he has agreed to back Blaine Higgs’ Tories for 18 months.

However, Premier Brian Gallant held his own news conference shortly afterwards, saying he’ll continue talks to form a minority government with the Green Party, and will bring the legislature back by Oct. 23 for a throne speech.

He challenged members of the Tory caucus who may not be sympathetic to People’s Alliance policies to either cross the floor or publicly voice their discontent to prevent the creation of a Tory government supported by the Alliance.

Monday’s New Brunswick election produced a deadlocked result, with the Tories winning 22 seats to the Liberals 21. Neither was able to reach the 25 seats needed for a majority.

The Green Party went from one to three seats and People’s Alliance earned three seats, with both party leaders winning in their respective ridings.

Gallant repeated in his news conference on Friday that the Liberals will not form a coalition with the People’s Alliance, saying there are “fundamental values” the Liberals don’t share with the smaller party.

The People’s Alliance has pledged to eliminate linguistic duality in government services — including school buses and health care — and do away with the office of the official languages commissioner.

In its news release, the People’s Alliance was vague about whether conditions were attached to their support, and Austin declined requests for interviews on how informal the agreement with the Tories is.

“Kris Austin met with the lieutenant-governor this morning to discuss working with other parties in the upcoming legislative assembly to make government work,” said an emailed news release from the party.

“Mr. Austin informed her honour that he has met with Blaine Higgs and has agreed to provide stability for a Progressive Conservative minority government for up to 18 months.”

“People’s Alliance members of the legislature will continue to hold the government to account with the expectation that all parties must work together in the best interest of New Brunswickers.”

Higgs had met with the province’s lieutenant-governor on Thursday, and emerged to say Gallant should resign or immediately recall the legislature.

Higgs also said at the time he had no plans to form a formal coalition government with either of the third parties.

However, he also indicated on Thursday that he was open to a more informal arrangement.

“The deal is not something that has to be a signed document that says, ‘Here, I’ll give you this thing, if you give me that,’” he told reporters.

Gallant said at the news conference that he hoped to come to an agreement with the Greens in talks next week, and was pleasantly surprised at how many policies the two parties hold in common.

The Canadian Press

