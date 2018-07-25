Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Perry Bellegarde is sworn in after being re-elected as the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday.

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

VANCOUVER — Perry Bellegarde has reclaimed his seat as national chief for the Assembly of First Nations, in an election that also saw his challengers accuse the federal government of interference.

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot, giving him just over the 60 per cent needed to be elected as leader for a second term.

Bellegarde, who is from the Little Black Bear First Nation in Treaty 4 territory in Saskatchewan, has said his close relationship with the federal government has secured billions of dollars in new funding for Indigenous issues over the last three budgets. He has been criticized by other candidates for being too cosy with Ottawa.

In his acceptance speech, Bellegarde said Indigenous communities from “coast to coast to coast” are united by the drum. He said he’s heard a call from people across the country who want answers to common questions that he will attempt to address as chief.

“How do we now as Indigenous peoples, First Nations peoples, move beyond these two things that have created havoc in our lives? How do we move beyond the genocide of the residential system now? How do we move beyond that? And how do we move beyond the colonization of the Indian Act and exert ourselves as nations?” Bellegarde said.

Sheila North of Manitoba won 125 votes, Miles Richardson of B.C. won 59 votes and Russ Diabo of Quebec won 10 votes.

Katherine Whitecloud of Manitoba was eliminated in the first round of voting for having the fewest number of votes.

The vote in Vancouver sparked some controversy, as all four of Bellegarde’s challengers claimed election interference by the federal government because Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett was at the convention during the vote.

“Our four candidates are standing together to make sure at least the integrity of our decision(-making) political process is protected and honoured amongst our people. We do not condone the interference of the federal government, and anyone who does should be accountable to this assembly,” Richardson said.

North said Bennett’s presence represented a “disgusting display of interference” and a direct attack by the Liberal government on the assembly, while Diabo called for the minister to be sanctioned.

“This is what we’re talking about, running our own affairs. We don’t need the federal government to interfere in our elections,” she said.

Both North and Richardson said they accepted the election results in their concession speeches, while Diabo said there would be consequences — a statement that was met with boos from the audience.

Previous story
Alaskan wildfires likely cause of smoke over Central Alberta

Just Posted

Red Deer seeks federal funding for infrastructure

Expressions of interest to be filed for Investing in Canada grants

Summer camps and water fun at G.H. Dawe centre

Federal funding sought for expansion

Seniors apartment project coming to downtown Red Deer

Updated: Three Robins Acting Living Community at 45th Street and 48th Avenue will have 89 suites

Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home winner receives keys

Other winners received $250,000 and a Ford F-150 truck

Alaskan wildfires likely cause of smoke over Central Alberta

The Jet stream is bringing down air from northwest

Rocky Mountain Airshow hits the skies Wednesday evening

Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF- 18 already in town for the big show

10 highlights of Vladimir Guerrero’s MLB career as he prepares to enter Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — On Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero will become the first position… Continue reading

Chinese baseball team takes over Texas minor league club

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Members of the Chinese national baseball team are… Continue reading

Peru’s shoestring circuses struggle to survive

LIMA, Peru — Inside a yellow and blue tent overlooking the desert… Continue reading

No break for KitKat in Europe as trademark request rejected

STAVANGER, Norway — KitKat is not getting its break. The maker of… Continue reading

Gardening: Planting supports can enhance a garden

A light wind is a good for the garden as it circulates… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Nothing goes with summer the way mead does

At the height of summer, when the sun is high and canola… Continue reading

11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — An 11-year-old girl has quite the fish tale: A… Continue reading

Feds promise action to ensure healthy democracy in era of ‘false information’

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will try to bolster Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month