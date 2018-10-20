Person airlifted to hospital after collision near Innisfail

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of Innisfail Friday morning.

Innisfail RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at Hwy 54 and Township Road 354 around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling northbound, when a southbound car made a left turn in front the truck.

After the collision, the driver of the car was taken to hospital by EMS and the passenger was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene, along with Innisfail Fire Department, Innisfail Emergency Services and Innisfail peace officers.


