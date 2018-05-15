Dogs get hungry too. (Public domain image).

Pet food donations sought by Red Deer’s Alberta Animal Services

Drive goes to June 7

Pets are family too — and they shouldn’t go hungry.

With that in mind, Alberta Animal Services is gratefully accepting donations of pet food for the Red Deer Food Bank’s Kibble Kitchen.

More than 100 families were assisted by Kibble Kitchen in April. Alberta Animal Services is now on a campaign to raise 25,000-lbs of pet food by June 7 to help more families keep their pets fed.

Donations will be accepted at Alberta Animal Services, 4640-61st St. in Red Deer, or the Adoption Centre at Petland, or Tail Blazers (also in Red Deer).

Previous story
Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown
Next story
Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Just Posted

Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday

Pet food donations sought by Red Deer’s Alberta Animal Services

Drive goes to June 7

Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Free RentSmart program offered by CMHA

Wildlife hospital seeks province’s help

Medicine River Wildlife Centre seeks cash donations

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

April home sales drop to 7-year monthly low as mortgage rules continue to drag

TORONTO — April home sales dropped to a seven-year low for the… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month