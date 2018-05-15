Pet food donations sought by Red Deer’s Alberta Animal Services

Pets are family too — and they shouldn’t go hungry.

With that in mind, Alberta Animal Services is gratefully accepting donations of pet food for the Red Deer Food Bank’s Kibble Kitchen.

More than 100 families were assisted by Kibble Kitchen in April. Alberta Animal Services is now on a campaign to raise 25,000-lbs of pet food by June 7 to help more families keep their pets fed.

Donations will be accepted at Alberta Animal Services, 4640-61st St. in Red Deer, or the Adoption Centre at Petland, or Tail Blazers (also in Red Deer).