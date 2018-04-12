Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for her charity work.

Faith Dickinson of Peterborough earned the spot for her affiliation with The Diana Award, a mentoring program named after Prince Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Award organizers say she’s the only Canadian out of seven young people involved in the program to snag a spot in the public gallery on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Dickinson won The Diana Award last year for her charity Cuddles for Cancer, which provides free blankets to cancer patients and soldiers returning home injured or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other invitees are all from England. The wedding takes place May 19 at St. George’s Chapel.

Dickinson is in rare company.

Kensington Palace has said that politicians and world leaders have not been invited to the nuptials, although 1,200 members of the public have been invited, including young people who have served their communities.

Dickinson launched her charity at age nine after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During treatment, her aunt said she got very cold and so the girl made her a fleece blanket.

Since then, Dickinson has made more than 3,000 blankets, each personalized with details about the recipient’s hobbies or favourite colour.

They’ve been sent across Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Australia, France and Africa.

She’s also raised more than $30,000 to keep providing blankets for free to those in need.

Previous story
PHOTO: Red Deerians showed their support for Humboldt victims by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday.
Next story
Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Just Posted

Red Deerians show their hockey colours for Jersey Day

The team jerseys may be different but the message is shared by… Continue reading

Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce host breakfast with MPs

‘Lost my best friend:’ Family celebrates birthday of youngest bus crash victim

MONTMARTRE, Sask. — Adam Herold was known in Saskatchewan as a hockey… Continue reading

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A broadcaster in his first year as a play-by-play… Continue reading

Notley ‘a little bit more convinced’ about federal action on Trans Mountain

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Ottawa has promised specific action… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

FIFA asked to expand World Cup to 48 teams for Qatar in 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The governing body of South American soccer has… Continue reading

Drama in 200: Hughes DQd; Miller-Uibo wins women’s title

GOLD COAST, Australia — The expected duel between Olympic champions was a… Continue reading

Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC

NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is back to reading passionate emotional letters… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deerians showed their support for Humboldt victims by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday.

Red Deerians are showing their support for the victims of last week’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month